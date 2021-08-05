Case continued for Chesterfield parents accused of storing son’s body in freezer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield parents accused of storing their 5-year-old son’s remains in a freezer for nearly two years made their first appearance in court.

Kassceen Weaver was seen walking into the courthouse Thursday morning.

He and his wife, Dina, were arrested back in May and charged with conspiring to hide a body and failing to render aid to a child.

A raid on their Lookout Point Circle home led police to the disturbing discovery.

They remain out on bond and will be back in court in October.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.