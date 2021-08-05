HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christopher Michael Mellott, 59, is wanted by the local police.

Mellott is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on a felony warrant for issuing bad checks.

He is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.