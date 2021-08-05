Advertisement

Christopher Michael Mellott

Christopher Michael Mellott, 59, is wanted by the local police.
Christopher Michael Mellott, 59, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christopher Michael Mellott, 59, is wanted by the local police.

Mellott is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on a felony warrant for issuing bad checks.

He is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits
Governor Ralph Northam demonstrated how to use a mask on April 6 with his own, which was among...
Gov. Northam says state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly
Motorists can expect delays due to vehicle crash
Traffic cleared after motor vehicle crash
Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters clash in Staunton
Wanda Stevens, Executive Director of Staunton Redevelopment and Housing, says she’s seen how...
Local landlords crushed by eviction moratorium

Latest News

Murph relaxes off-the-clock in the victim-witness office. (WHSV)
Staunton honors four-legged friend during Service Animal Awareness Week
Teachers stood outside Sandy Hook Elementary School as they welcomed close to 900 students back...
Shenandoah County Schools welcome students back to class on first day
The community of Greenwood was destroyed
Dixie Fire destroys California town
The community of Greenwood was destroyed
Dixie Fire destroys California town