Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delays

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 at MM 239 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The South right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately six miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.