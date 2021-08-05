Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delays

Crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delay
Crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delay(Source: VDOT)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 at MM 239 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The South right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately six miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

