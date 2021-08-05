Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delays
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 at MM 239 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
The South right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately six miles.
This is a developing story.
