Dixie Fire destroys California town

Wildfires across the country becoming more destructive and increasingly common. In California, the state’s largest active wildfire has wiped out much of one town, endangering anyone who did not heed evacuation orders. This wildfire season is predicted to continue through September, or maybe longer.

The flames from the Dixie Fire swept through the Greenville community in Northern California with much of the town wiped out.

“We lost Greenville tonight. And there’s just not words for how us government haven’t been able to get the job done,” said Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California.

Destructive wildfires are becoming increasingly common. Representative LaMalfa pointed to what fires have done to communities not just this year but also in previous ones.

“Forget the politics, forget the nonsense. We have to stop making this happen by paying attention to what is obvious,” said LaMalfa.

The Dixie Fire has consumed more land than any of the 12 large active fires in California that in total have destroyed more than 475,000 acres.

The flames have forced thousands in the state to evacuate.

“If you receive an evacuation warning, please go. And if you receive an order, get out. Do not take your chances,” said Sheriff Devon Bell of Placer County.

Across the country, 100 large active fires have scorched nearly 2 million acres and the future looks grim.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the drought and above-normal temperatures could extend this wildfire season until September or even October and November for Southern California.

