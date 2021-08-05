Island Wing Company brings beach vibes to the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new restaurant opened its doors and it’s bringing an island feel to the Valley mountains.

Island Wing Company moved into the old Quaker Steak and Lube building on University Blvd. in Harrisonburg in late July.

Island Wing Company is bringing a new twist to chicken wings. Instead of fried, the wings are baked.

Construction started in December of 2020 and owners Travis and Corri Loan said it has been great seeing people come and check out the fun atmosphere.

“I’ve had so many people tell me that once they walk in, they just close their eyes and reopen them and they say, ‘We don’t feel like we’re in Harrisonburg anymore,’” Corri said. “The support that we’ve got from the community has been amazing,” Travis said.

The Loans said they are looking forward to hosting live music, business events, and recreational events in the future.

Corri said they will soon be implementing a reservation system, especially with many college students returning to town.

