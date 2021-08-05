LaPorte signs 8-year extension with JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Loren LaPorte has officially signed a contract extension to remain as JMU softball head coach.

WHSV previously reported that LaPorte has verbally agreed to a contract extension but the terms of the deal were officially announced Thursday morning. LaPorte has signed a new eight-year agreement that runs through the 2029 season. Per JMU spokesperson, her base salary is $120,000 per year and the deal included a $25,000 signing bonus. She also has the opportunity to earn more money through incentives.

LaPorte recently finished up her fourth season as head coach in which she led the Dukes to their first-ever appearance at the Women’s College World Series. JMU earned wins on No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State at the WCWS before being eliminated from the event.

In her four seasons as head coach, LaPorte has amassed an overall record of 148-34 and a 56-4 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. She has led JMU to two CAA championships, three NCAA Regional appearances, and two NCAA Super Regionals.

