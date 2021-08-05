Advertisement

Majority of unvaccinated Virginian adults do not plan to get vaccine, poll says

According to a statewide survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 87% of adults in...
According to a statewide survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 87% of adults in Virginia say they do not plan on getting vaccinated for COVID-19.(WIFR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a statewide survey, 87% of unvaccinated adults in Virginia say they do not plan on getting vaccinated for COVID-19. However, their views on hospitals have grown more favorable due to their work during the pandemic. The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The poll included 800 registered Virginia voters, which featured a number of questions about the pandemic, hospitals and health insurance companies and other health care issues.

The reasons for not taking the vaccine were:

  • Concerns that the vaccine could cause other health problems (28%)
  • Doubts about the health threat posed by COVID-19 (22%)
  • Doubts about vaccines in general
  • Feeling that the vaccine is unnecessary for individuals who have already contracted coronavirus (17%)
  • Skepticism about the federal government’s role in vaccine development (13%)

The poll also showed that 13% of Virginians or their family members either experienced a mental health or substance abuse challenge during the pandemic.

Of course, despite the hesitancy with unvaccinated adults, overall seven in 10 Virginia adults - or 69% - indicated they were vaccinated.

