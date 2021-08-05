Advertisement

Page County Bridge Renamed To Honor Fallen Veteran

Bridge dedication for fallen veteran.
Bridge dedication for fallen veteran.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - For two years, a Luray man had been working to get a bridge re-named in honor of United States Army Specialist Emmett Arthur Dougans, who lost his life while fighting on the front-lines in Vietnam.

Today in Page County, friends and family gathered at the bridge on Bixler Ferry Road that crosses over Route 211 to unveil the new sign and celebrate the life and service of Dougans.

Speakers at the event included granddaughter Laquita Dougans, Page County Board of Supervisors Morgan Phenix and Keith Guzy, Jr. and Doug Frye, the Luray resident who petitioned for the re-naming of the bridge.

