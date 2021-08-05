Planning commission approves revisions to solar proposal in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The discussion surrounding solar energy continues in Rockingham County.

The board of supervisors will once again hear proposals for ground-mounted solar energy facilities.

It was tabled earlier this year at a joint public hearing between the board and the planning commission, but the planning commission has since made some changes.

One revision is to move the aggregate cap for all solar projects by special use permit or ones that would need to be rezoned for a solar facility to be installed to a policy.

The cap was originally set as a range of 1,400 to 1,900 acres, but will now be set at a recommendation of 2,000 acres for solar energy in the county.

“It was determined that at this time it is better to have that as a policy, where it serves to guide the board of supervisors in making their decisions rather than having it as a hard and fast number, primarily because the industry is so young,” Director of Community Development in Rockingham County Rhonda Cooper said.

Cooper says in moving to a policy, they are hoping to appease all comments heard from the public.

“We were hearing all sides. We had a large number of citizens who wanted an aggregate cap established as an ordinance. We had a large number of citizens who did not want an aggregate cap set as an ordinance, did not want one at all,” Cooper said. “So, this allows us to still try to honor both sides.”

The planning commission recommended approval of these revisions August 3, and they will now go to the board of supervisors.

Cooper says they could take it up as soon as next Wednesday.

“I think we are more ready than ever to consider applications,” Cooper said.

Cooper says they will continue to take community input as these are early stages.

