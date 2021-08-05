Plans continue to grow for the Andrew Jackson School Memorial Park in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The West Luray Recreation Center along Main St. was formerly the Andrew Jackson School house which served Black students in the county.

Walt Surratt with Living Legacy said plans are in the works for a park at the center called the Andrew Jackson School Memorial Park.

“I’m overwhelmed by how quick things are progressing,” Surratt said.

Surratt said the park’s mission is to combine the school’s history with outdoor activities.

“It is designed to memorialize all of the students who went to school here, so one of the features will be a memorial wall where we are going to inscribe the names of all the students that attended school here; those that we can identify. Hopefully we’ll get most,” Surratt said.

Surratt said the center asked for community input on what they would like to see in the park and said they heard positive feedback for some green space, a picnic pavilion, and a basketball court among others.

Right now, Surratt said they’re waiting for the conceptual designs from Virginia Tech’s Community Design Assistance Center, which he said should be done by the end of September.

But, Surratt said these are always subject to change.

“When engineers and the people who actually do the work get here, they may have to say ‘well you can draw it on paper that way, but we can’t build it that way,’” Surratt said.

He expects the park to cost at least a quarter to a half a million dollars so once the plans are in, Surratt said they will continue to look for donors and grants.

Surratt said they will also be working with the neighbors who live around the park site.

While these are just preliminary stages, those involved cannot wait to see the future of the park.

“We have thousands of ideas,” Surratt said.

Surratt added that another project they are looking to do at the center is creating a museum of the school’s history in one of its front rooms.

