Advertisement

Proposal to reopen DMV locations passes Senate, heads to House

A proposal to reopen DMV locations across the state is heading to the state House after passing...
A proposal to reopen DMV locations across the state is heading to the state House after passing Senate.(Virginia DMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A proposal to reopen DMV locations across the state is heading to the state House after passing Senate.

It means headaches over the DMV’s appointment-only schedule could soon be relieved since the state Senate agreed to a proposal to bring back walk-in services across the state.

The DMV has previously said that the appointment system was efficient and that customers appreciated it. However, not everyone agrees, as appointments are months out for in-person services.

The proposal is not a done deal yet as it heads to the House for consideration.

If it passes and the governor signs off, it will take effect 30 days later.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits
Governor Ralph Northam demonstrated how to use a mask on April 6 with his own, which was among...
Gov. Northam says state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly
Motorists can expect delays due to vehicle crash
Traffic cleared after motor vehicle crash
Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters clash in Staunton
Wanda Stevens, Executive Director of Staunton Redevelopment and Housing, says she’s seen how...
Local landlords crushed by eviction moratorium

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends his political clout to McAuliffe
Congressman Ben Cline discusses his new expansion bill on Monday, July 19. (WHSV)
Congressman Cline works to modernize G.I. Bill
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash