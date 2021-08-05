Shenandoah County Schools welcome students back to class on first day

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The sounds of moving school buses and excitement filled the air at Sandy Hook Elementary School Thursday morning, as students headed back to class for their first day.

Earlier this week, teachers and staff began preparing classrooms and lesson plans for the first somewhat normal day back to class.

Melody Sheppard, division superintendent who visited schools throughout the county Thursday, says during the open house sessions this summer the school division could tell parents were just as excited to have their students return.

“Parents and students and even our faculty and staff missed out on this opportunity last year so it’s great to have students back in school,” Sheppard said.

Last school year some students returned physically back to class October 12 with many still in virtual learning. Staff at Sandy Hook told WHSV close to 900 students returned back to class at the elementary school in Strasburg alone.

Sheppard says they are still calculating the numbers, but so far only four students opted for virtual learning this school year.

As students returned to class on Thursday, parents still have the option of whether their student will wear a mask in school or not. Sheppard says the school division is continuing to monitor COVID-19 data and says changes could happen depending on trends in the county.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.