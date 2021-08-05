Staunton honors four-legged friend during Service Animal Awareness Week

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Not every furry friend has the same job.

One Staunton pup is being honored this week for his dedication to hard work. Murph is a courthouse facility dog, and he has the same training as any service animal.

Janet Balser, Victim-Witness Coordinator for the City of Staunton, is responsible for Murph. She works closely with Staunton’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Joe Perry, who sees Murph in the courtroom often.

“He helps crime victims, whether they are children or adults through the criminal justice process, whether it’s in court to just meetings here at the office,” said Perry.

When the pandemic hit the Valley, in-person court was suspended, and Murph wasn’t able to work. Not only was that hard for him, it was also hard for victims.

“It’s a whole lot easier for especially child abuse victims to go to court. Some of them have said, you know ‘we can’t testify unless Murph is with us,’” said Balser.

Perry says with the pandemic, Murph’s role is more important than ever.

“It’s never a pleasant thing to have to come to court, particularly in these circumstances,” said Perry.

Canine Companions trained Murph, as they do many dogs every year. Training for one dog costs about $50,000, but people who get the dogs don’t pay anything.

