West Virginia State Fair making a return

State officials say it’s the state's largest agricultural event of the year.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being cancelled by the pandemic last year, the West Virginia State Fair is back on. The festivities are one week away, with the fair running from Aug. 12-21.

State officials are expecting big things at the fair, saying it’s the state’s largest agricultural event of the year.

“Millions of dollars, we are going to have to see how this one goes,” said Kent Leonhardt, the agriculture commissioner of West Virginia.

“I think it is going to be a record-breaking year,” Leonhardt said. There will be livestock shows, concerts, educational programs and much more.

State officials say they have a lot more confidence in safety because of the COVID-19 vaccine. Leonhardt says lot of the fair’s events are happening outside, so masks aren’t required for attendees.

Employees working indoors will be required to wear a mask.

The fair will start next week with opening day on Aug. 12. The last day will be Aug. 21.

