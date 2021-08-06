Advertisement

15 injured in bus crash on I-95

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said 15 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

Troopers were called around 11:36 a.m. to the bus crash on I-95 north

Police said the bus went off the road to the left and came to a rest in the embankment.

The bus had about 43 passengers on board. Police now say the total of those injured is 15, including the driver. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining passengers were transported from the scene.

According to VDOT, traffic backups are 7.5 miles.

No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation continues.

