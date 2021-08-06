20 hospitalized as fires continue in Greece

At least 20 people have been hospitalized in Greece as wildfires continue to burn parts of the forest in the Athens region. Houses are being destroyed and the government was forced to evacuate many residential areas.

Harrowing wildfire scenes from Greece 🇬🇷 today.



This is North Euboea. Local sources claiming that evacuation only possible by boat.



🎥 Via @meteogrpic.twitter.com/0pfdY8RNNQ — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) August 4, 2021

In Evia, the fire continues for the 4th day in a row, crossing the island from west to east. The Greek Fire Service says that there have been 86 forest fires in the last 24 hours in the country.

