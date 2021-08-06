Advertisement

20 hospitalized as fires continue in Greece

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At least 20 people have been hospitalized in Greece as wildfires continue to burn parts of the forest in the Athens region. Houses are being destroyed and the government was forced to evacuate many residential areas.

In Evia, the fire continues for the 4th day in a row, crossing the island from west to east. The Greek Fire Service says that there have been 86 forest fires in the last 24 hours in the country.

