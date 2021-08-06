Advertisement

20-Yard Dash: Stuarts Draft

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Stuarts Draft.

The Cougars have been one of the premier programs in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few seasons. Stuarts Draft finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up in 2019 and during the 2021 spring season.

“I think the best thing is it’s gotten the younger kids a lot more practices,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd, when discussing the Cougars’ deep playoff runs in recent seasons. “We’ve had quite a few kids graduate the past couple years and with these returning seniors, they’re going to be able to help the process of these 10th graders, these kids coming up from JV getting ready to go because some of these 10th graders are gonna have to get ready to play here in a couple weeks.”

Despite losing a number of talented players over the last few seasons, Stuarts Draft brings back key contributors. Running back Aaron Nice is one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley and has drawn the attention of NCAA Division I programs while Jayson Williams should anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

“We just want to go out there and show people that we can win a state title and do what it takes to be good,” said Williams.

2021 Spring Record: 8-2 Overall (VHSL Class 2 State Runner-Up)

Head Coach: Nathan Floyd

Player to Watch: Aaron Nice (RB/LB)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - vs. William Monroe

9/3 - at Waynesboro*

9/17 - vs. Riverheads

9/24 - vs. James River

10/1 - vs. Luray

10/8 - vs. Staunton*

10/15 - at Buffalo Gap*

10/22 - at Wilson Memorial*

10/29 - at Fort Defiance*

11/5 - at Riverheads*

*denotes Shenandoah District game

