Advertisement

Brothers Craft Brewing launches ‘Proud & True Dukes,’ an officially licensed JMU beer

Brother's Craft Brewing and James Madison University's Proud & True Lager.
Brother's Craft Brewing and James Madison University's Proud & True Lager.(whsv)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new beer from a Harrisonburg brewery will be the first-ever collegiately licensed beer of James Madison University.

Brothers Craft Brewing is calling it Proud & True Dukes Lager. BCB owner Jason Shifflett said they chose the name Proud & True Dukes Lager because “proud and true” appears in the JMU Fight Song.

The beer is slated for distribution across all of Virginia starting the first week in August in both draft and 6-pack bottles and cases. Shifflett said people in the Shenandoah Valley and state can find the lager on shelves of independent shops, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, and other retailers.

JMU sports fans will also be able to find it at events in the Bridgeforth Stadium and the Atlantic Union Bank Convocation Center.

“We were thrilled [the university] chose to go with a local brand so it’s really cool,” Shifflett said. “We have JMU alumni on staff and a lot of relationships otherwise, so super excited to get it going.”

People can also find the lager in the brewery’s taproom. So far, Shifflett said the sight of the new beer has excited customers, and it’s something most people would enjoy.

“It’s a light lager, very approachable to most everyone,” he said.

Brothers Craft Brewing will be celebrating the launch on August 13 at bars and restaurants around Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam demonstrated how to use a mask on April 6 with his own, which was among...
Gov. Northam says state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly
A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits
Motorists can expect delays due to vehicle crash
Traffic cleared after motor vehicle crash
Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters clash in Staunton
Wanda Stevens, Executive Director of Staunton Redevelopment and Housing, says she’s seen how...
Local landlords crushed by eviction moratorium

Latest News

The Dixie Fire wiped out an entire town in California.
Haze will not be leaving anytime soon, here’s why
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
Haze not leaving anytime soon
20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial (2021)
LaPorte signs contract extension with JMU softball (6 p.m.)
LaPorte signs contract extension with JMU softball (6 p.m.)