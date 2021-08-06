Brothers Craft Brewing launches ‘Proud & True Dukes,’ an officially licensed JMU beer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new beer from a Harrisonburg brewery will be the first-ever collegiately licensed beer of James Madison University.

Brothers Craft Brewing is calling it Proud & True Dukes Lager. BCB owner Jason Shifflett said they chose the name Proud & True Dukes Lager because “proud and true” appears in the JMU Fight Song.

The beer is slated for distribution across all of Virginia starting the first week in August in both draft and 6-pack bottles and cases. Shifflett said people in the Shenandoah Valley and state can find the lager on shelves of independent shops, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, and other retailers.

JMU sports fans will also be able to find it at events in the Bridgeforth Stadium and the Atlantic Union Bank Convocation Center.

“We were thrilled [the university] chose to go with a local brand so it’s really cool,” Shifflett said. “We have JMU alumni on staff and a lot of relationships otherwise, so super excited to get it going.”

People can also find the lager in the brewery’s taproom. So far, Shifflett said the sight of the new beer has excited customers, and it’s something most people would enjoy.

“It’s a light lager, very approachable to most everyone,” he said.

Brothers Craft Brewing will be celebrating the launch on August 13 at bars and restaurants around Harrisonburg.

