Downtown parking changes complete in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of work from Public Works staff, downtown parking changes are finally complete in Harrisonburg.

The most notable change is that drivers will see a reduction in 10-hour spots, instead, there are many more 4-hour and permit parking spaces.

Numerous lots across the Friendly City’s downtown had primarily 10-hour spots, like the Water Street and Municipal Parking lots, but said goodbye to those limits, which were replaced by 4-hour and permits spots.

Tom Hartman, the Director of Harrisonburg Public Works, said 10-hour parking is still available on the South Main Street and South Liberty Streets past City Hall. He said these spots were often unutilized, but now they are seeing them get more attention from drivers.

Before making recommendations to the city and City Council, Hartman said Public Works did community outreach where they heard that businesses wanted the ability to share permits among their employees, which Public Works was able to make happen.

“If a business has 10 employees, they won’t need to get 10 permits,” Hartman said. “If the max shift is five, they can get five permits and share them throughout the week which is going to lessen the expense or the burden on that business to provide the employee a parking space.”

Hartman said they made these changes to create more spaces for downtown customers to eat, drink, and shop more conveniently.

Hartman said about 80 percent of permit parking has been claimed already.

Downtown parking permits are $40 a month and can be purchased monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually. Transferable, or sharable, permits are available, but on a limited basis. You can visit the Parking Office inside City Hall or call Public Works for more information on permits.

On the city’s website, you can find an Interactive Downtown Parking Map which shows you more information on each parking lot or deck in the downtown area.

