Dukes begin fall camp
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its first practice ahead of the 2021 fall season Friday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“Good first day,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “Feels a lot more like 2019, to be honest with you. Back to normal.”
JMU begins preparations for the upcoming season after finishing its spring campaign just a few months ago. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. James Madison went 7-1 overall and advanced to the FCS Semifinals during the spring season.
The Dukes are again expected to contend for the FCS National Championship this fall. Sixth-year senior Cole Johnson returns as the starting quarterback while running back Percy Agyei-Obese and defensive lineman Mike Greene are among the best players in the country. All-American offensive lineman Liam Fornadel is healthy again after missing most of the spring season due to injury. The defense also receives a boost from defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu and linebacker Taurus Jones, who both missed the spring campaign with season-ending injuries.
JMU has also added to its roster through the transfer portal with running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. (Rhode Island) and defensive back Jordan Swann (Maine) both recently joining the Dukes from rival CAA schools.
“(We are) trying to develop players,” said Cignetti. “Got a lot of competition, that’s the goal of camp right now. Promote competition, makes everyone better. Establish practice standards, our identity. Tough physical relentless team. Even though we aren’t in pads today, physical practice. Just try to stay off the ground. So it’s a good start.”
Practice Notes - Friday, August 6
-There’s a three-way battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot between Patrick Bentley (R-Jr.), Kyle Adams (R-Fr.), and Billy Atkins (Fr.)
-Cignetti says Tyler Stephens could make an impact along the offensive line as the first player off the bench
-Fornadel has shifted from right tackle to left tackle
-Cignetti says the Dukes have good depth on defense
-JMU plans to hold an intrasquad scrimmage next Friday night
