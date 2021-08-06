Dukes begin fall camp

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its first practice ahead of the 2021 fall season Friday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“Good first day,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “Feels a lot more like 2019, to be honest with you. Back to normal.”

Sights & sounds from day one of @JMUFootball fall camp. Coverage tonight on @WHSVScoreZone! pic.twitter.com/91C51ZlsUF — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 6, 2021

#JMU head coach Curt Cignetti on what he likes most about @JMUFootball this fall:



"Got a lot of older guys who have played a lot of football." pic.twitter.com/smzLJ4F7hk — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 6, 2021

JMU begins preparations for the upcoming season after finishing its spring campaign just a few months ago. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. James Madison went 7-1 overall and advanced to the FCS Semifinals during the spring season.

The Dukes are again expected to contend for the FCS National Championship this fall. Sixth-year senior Cole Johnson returns as the starting quarterback while running back Percy Agyei-Obese and defensive lineman Mike Greene are among the best players in the country. All-American offensive lineman Liam Fornadel is healthy again after missing most of the spring season due to injury. The defense also receives a boost from defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu and linebacker Taurus Jones, who both missed the spring campaign with season-ending injuries.

A welcome sight for @JMUFootball fans:



Liam Fornadel, Isaac Ukwu, and Taurus Jones all healthy and back on the field as the #Dukes began fall camp today. The talented trio missed either most or all of the spring season pic.twitter.com/TdA93ZbF36 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 6, 2021

JMU has also added to its roster through the transfer portal with running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. (Rhode Island) and defensive back Jordan Swann (Maine) both recently joining the Dukes from rival CAA schools.

“(We are) trying to develop players,” said Cignetti. “Got a lot of competition, that’s the goal of camp right now. Promote competition, makes everyone better. Establish practice standards, our identity. Tough physical relentless team. Even though we aren’t in pads today, physical practice. Just try to stay off the ground. So it’s a good start.”

Practice Notes - Friday, August 6

-There’s a three-way battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot between Patrick Bentley (R-Jr.), Kyle Adams (R-Fr.), and Billy Atkins (Fr.)

-Cignetti says Tyler Stephens could make an impact along the offensive line as the first player off the bench

-Fornadel has shifted from right tackle to left tackle

-Cignetti says the Dukes have good depth on defense

-JMU plans to hold an intrasquad scrimmage next Friday night

There's a three-way battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot at @JMUFootball:



Patrick Bentley (#14) - Redshirt junior

Kyle Adams (#10) - Redshirt freshman

Billy Atkins (#11) - Freshman



6th-year senior Cole Johnson is the #Dukes starter pic.twitter.com/l1wMjysL9m — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 6, 2021

Interesting drill that @JMUFootball running backs were going through today. I've never seen this before at a football practice: pic.twitter.com/gUz5DVwkXq — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 6, 2021

