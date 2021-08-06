Harrisonburg Police Department initiates death investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department has initiated a death investigation following a report of a person down, early Friday morning.

According to the press release, officers responded to the 300 block of East Market Street for a report of a person down, around 3 a.m. When authorities arrived, they located an individual described as a white male in his late 50s, determined to be deceased and in a yard adjacent to the street.

“The HPD Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. Detectives are currently on scene following up on leads from neighboring residents and witnesses,” the press release states.

The release says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community at this time.

Anyone with any further information related to the incident is asked to contact HPD Major Crimes at (540)-437-2640, Crime Solvers at (540)-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

This is a developing story.

