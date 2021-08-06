Haze will not be leaving anytime soon, here’s why

Wildfires continue to rage on in the western part of the United States. Currently there are about 100 active wildfires. California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana are seeing the highest activity. So far almost 2 million acres have been burned.

As #wildfires continue to consume portions of the western U.S., @NOAA satellites are closely monitoring the situation. This imagery of several large ones and the smoke they're producing in Northern California was captured yesterday by the #GOESWest 🛰️. pic.twitter.com/nziJPsEnt7 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 5, 2021

In California, the Dixie Fire, which is the largest wildfire in the state currently, has wiped out an entire town. The community of Greenville in Northern California wiped off the map as 12 large active fires in California have burned a total of more than 475,000 acres. Fires have forced thousands in the state of California to evacuate.

Dramatic footage shows flames from the Dixie Fire burning behind homes as the largest wildfire burning in California ripped through the town of Greenville in Plumas County, destroying houses and businesses. https://t.co/2I1XHP8Ojy pic.twitter.com/Qzofme9kzZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2021

The haze that our area has seen over the past few weeks are from these raging wildfires. Wildfire season may get more intense and will likely last at least through September. This means hazy skies will not be going away anytime soon.

Haze will likely be in the sky for the next several weeks, perhaps even a few months. If haze were to impact air quality, the WHSV First Alert Storm team will let you know.

