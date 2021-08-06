Advertisement

Haze will not be leaving anytime soon, here’s why

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT
Wildfires continue to rage on in the western part of the United States. Currently there are about 100 active wildfires. California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana are seeing the highest activity. So far almost 2 million acres have been burned.

In California, the Dixie Fire, which is the largest wildfire in the state currently, has wiped out an entire town. The community of Greenville in Northern California wiped off the map as 12 large active fires in California have burned a total of more than 475,000 acres. Fires have forced thousands in the state of California to evacuate.

The haze that our area has seen over the past few weeks are from these raging wildfires. Wildfire season may get more intense and will likely last at least through September. This means hazy skies will not be going away anytime soon.

Haze will likely be in the sky for the next several weeks, perhaps even a few months. If haze were to impact air quality, the WHSV First Alert Storm team will let you know.

