The heat makes a return as a drought persists

**Due to numerous and ongoing wildfires out west we will still see some haze in the sky from time to time. Right now nothing looks to be hazy enough to affect air quality but until the fires are under control, this will continue likely for at least several more weeks if not longer.**

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken up as we head into the evening. A very pleasant evening in the 80s, which will feel comfortable with low humidity. Mostly cloudy for the night. Overnight, turning mild with lows near 60 for our West Virginia locations. Low to to mid 60s in the Valley.

SATURDAY: Mild in the morning with a good amount of cloud cover. Temperatures will start in the 60s and quickly rise into the 70s. More clouds than sun for the day with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. A really pleasant and comfortable day. A system to our east will barely graze the area. This can bring a few showers early in the day, especially east of 81. Then as an upper level piece of energy swings in later in the afternoon, this will drive a few spotty showers but just in time for skies to start clearing out late day. Turning fairly sunny late afternoon.

A comfortable evening ahead with clearing. Temperatures generally in the 70s so feeling comfortable. For the night, clear skies overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s early, but we will start to turn up the heat throughout the day. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and turning hot but still not humid. Highs in the mid 80s for West Virginia locations, and near 90 for the Valley. There will be a few storms firing up in the afternoon. Any storm can contain gusty winds and small hail. A warmer evening and overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

**We will see a very hot stretch across the area this week with daily high temperatures well into the 90s each day. Take precaution if you plan to spend prolonged periods of time outside. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Humidity levels will be rising all week, so it will feel more uncomfortable as the week goes along. Any storms this week look very isolated however, any storm that does form will be slow moving or nearly stationary. This can lead to heavy rain in a small area in a short amount of time. Because the ground is so dry, that can also lead to more runoff instead of the ground soaking it up. This can lead to localized flooding.

MONDAY: Warm to start the day as temperatures will quickly get into the 80s in the morning and slightly muggy early. Very hot but not as humid for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 90 for West Virginia. Into the lower 90s for the Shenandoah Valley. For the night, warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will once again rise into the 80s quickly this morning with humidity levels elevated early. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with hot temperatures once again. Highs near 90 for West Virginia and into the low to mid 90s for the Valley. A few isolated storms for the afternoon. Warm and humid overnight as temperatures will only slide into the mid to upper 60s with a few warmer spots still near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and a bit humid in the morning with temperatures already in the 70s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and turning hot. Highs once again near 90 for West Virginia locations and into the low to mid 90s for the Valley. An isolated pop-up shower or storm for the afternoon. Overnight, staying quite warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a few warmer locations still in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Another hot one today. Morning temperatures starting in the 70s and quickly rising. Early sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon, but most stay dry.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.