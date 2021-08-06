New residential development coming to Broadway

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new residential development is coming to Broadway after the town council unanimously approved a project that had been tabled for three months.

There will be 21 new single family homes built on Sunset Drive between Cedar Run Trail and West Spring Brook Road. The town chose to move forward with the development after completing a traffic impact study on the surrounding area.

The town says the development will help meet the large demand for new housing in the area.

“Houses can’t be built quick enough at this point, it’s a very hot housing market, the demand is incredible here in Broadway,” said town manager Kyle O’Brien.

The Sunset Drive development will neighbor another new subdivision that is currently under construction, O’Brien says every home in that subdivision was under contract before being built.

