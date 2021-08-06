Advertisement

New residential development coming to Broadway

A new residential development is coming to Broadway after the town council unanimously approved...
A new residential development is coming to Broadway after the town council unanimously approved a project that had been tabled for three months.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new residential development is coming to Broadway after the town council unanimously approved a project that had been tabled for three months.

There will be 21 new single family homes built on Sunset Drive between Cedar Run Trail and West Spring Brook Road. The town chose to move forward with the development after completing a traffic impact study on the surrounding area.

The town says the development will help meet the large demand for new housing in the area.

“Houses can’t be built quick enough at this point, it’s a very hot housing market, the demand is incredible here in Broadway,” said town manager Kyle O’Brien.

The Sunset Drive development will neighbor another new subdivision that is currently under construction, O’Brien says every home in that subdivision was under contract before being built.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam demonstrated how to use a mask on April 6 with his own, which was among...
Gov. Northam says state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly
A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits
Students will be masked up again as they return to school on Tuesday.
Valley schools update mask policies
Crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delay
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County now clear
Harrisonburg Police Department initiates death investigation

Latest News

The newest example of these stations in Harrisonburg is the three-month-old Tesla station at...
Use of electric cars increasing in the Valley
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office evaluating body camera options
Evening Weather Forecast 8/6/2021
Augusta County joins other Valley schools masking up