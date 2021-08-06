Advertisement

Northam urges lawmakers to leave COVID-19 budget plan alone

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked state lawmakers to leave intact a Democratic-crafted...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked state lawmakers to leave intact a Democratic-crafted spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked state lawmakers to leave intact a Democratic-crafted spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

State Finance Secretary Joe Flores sent an email late Thursday to members of a conference committee assigned to work on a compromise bill.

He said Northam wants a budget bill with no amendments. Flores said the governor is seeking a “quick resolution to the few outstanding items to ensure these resources are put to work for Virginians as soon as possible.”

The Senate approved a handful of amendments, including the expansion of a $5,000 bonus for state police to include sheriffs deputies and jail officers.

