O’Neill’s Grill to close on Mondays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Owner of O’Neill’s Grill Tim O’Neill has announced that the local establishment will be closed every Monday starting August 9, 2021 until further notice.

“I would like to apologize in advance if we have inconvenienced, frustrated, or made anyone’s day worse because of this,” he said in a letter.

O’Neill says he and his staff came to this decision because it has been a challenging time to hire more employees.

“Doing an analysis of our hiring levels today, it is certainly not fair to put our employees or management team in a position where they would be overworked and or over-stressed,” he said. “The management team is doing everything in our power to add more employees but there isn’t a playbook for what we are going through.”

He adds that this is the first time in his lifetime that these hiring challenges have been faced, and they have been short staffed for a while but says Andy and the management team have been working tirelessly to ensure guests wouldn’t feel a difference in their level of service.

“I would like to thank all our staff of great managers and employees for what they have done and endured since this pandemic started,” O’Neill said. “I do not think many understand how challenging it has been to work through it as a restaurant employee. Thank you for your work.”

He says they want to open again on Mondays as soon as possible, but we will not sacrifice their managers’ and employees’ health and wellbeing. He adds they are disappointed they have to do this and appreciate everyone’s understanding.

