University of Virginia increasing mental health support for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Therapist shortages nationwide are echoed at University of Virginia. Fixing it may make all the difference for some of the students coming back to grounds facing unexpected challenges.

“There have been a number of therapists across the country who were working in college counseling centers who have decided to go into private practice instead or switch careers,” said Nicole Ruzek, the director of Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS).

UVA has seen the shortage happen to them and is working to add the help students will need.

“We’ve already hired a couple of people and we’re continuing to hire more staff. In addition, we’re looking at alternative ways to provide students access to care that will be at no cost to them,” Ruzek said. “I think a stigma has reduced, and more and more people have realized that mental health issues are just as important as physical health issues.”

UVA offers support right from the start for incoming students.

“We engage them right from the beginning so they really have a very strong sense of belonging, a strong sense of connection with the university, and that they get to know about resources,” said Jaime Leonard, the director of Office of Health Promotion .

Students looking for help just have to ask.

“For those first-year students, as well as second-year students who are living on grounds tapping into their RAs,” Leonard said. “In particular in the pandemic if it taught us anything as a society it’s that we do need to be more focused and more aware and more intentional about increasing our own personal well being as well as our community well being.”

CAPS says the best thing to do is to reach out when you start to feel down instead of waiting until the feelings get worse.

