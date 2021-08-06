Advertisement

VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

COVID-19 delta variant
COVID-19 delta variant(University of Nebraska Medical Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has reported a “significant” increase of the delta variant throughout the state.

The variant is the dominant and most common nationwide and in Virginia. The variant spread twice as more easily than earlier strains of COVID-19.

“Eighty percent of infections that occurred during the week ending July 10th that were caused by a variant of concern and reported to VDH were the Delta variant. This is an increase of 45% since the week of June 19th,” VDH said.

The delta variant has been found in all five of Virginia’s health regions and is contributing to the surge in cases.

“The Delta variant is here in Virginia, and it is hitting our unvaccinated population especially hard,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D, M.A. “We have a very effective tool to stop transmission of COVID-19: vaccination. There is no question that COVID-19 vaccination is saving lives and preventing and reducing illness. I urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do it for your families, your friends, your neighbors, yourself, and join the millions of others who are protected.”

According to the CDC, infections in fully vaccinated people only happened in a small portion of those who are fully vaccinated, symptoms also tend to be milder. However, evidence suggests that those who are fully vaccinated and become infected may still spread the virus to others.

VDH advises Virginians to:

  • wear a mask in indoor settings even if you are vaccinated,
  • get fully vaccinated,
  • stay at least six feet from others outside of your household,
  • avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces,
  • wash your hands often
  • stay home if you are infected with COVID-19, and
  • stay separate from others and get tested if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

