Advertisement

VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper H. Kelly is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:12 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 262 mile-marker, according to a release from VSP.

A 2013 Fiat 500 was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer. VSP says the tractor-trailer was also traveling south and was slowing to take an exit ramp.

The driver of the Fiat, Jonathan A. Zandani, 38, of Philadelphia, Pa., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. VSP says Zandani was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old male of Fresno, Ca., was not injured in the crash. VSP says the male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam demonstrated how to use a mask on April 6 with his own, which was among...
Gov. Northam says state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly
A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits
Students will be masked up again as they return to school on Tuesday.
Valley schools update mask policies
Crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delay
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County now clear
Harrisonburg Police Department initiates death investigation

Latest News

The first day of school for Harrisonburg last academic year.
Augusta County joins other Valley schools masking up
Body Cam protesters wave a flag on June 28 at the Government Center. (WHSV)
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office evaluating body camera options
Places such as Greece have been battling flames for some time.
20 hospitalized as fires continue in Greece
Places such as Greece have been battling flames for some time.
20 hospitalized as fires continue
O'Neill's Grill in Harrisonburg.
O’Neill’s Grill to close on Mondays