VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper H. Kelly is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:12 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 262 mile-marker, according to a release from VSP.

A 2013 Fiat 500 was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer. VSP says the tractor-trailer was also traveling south and was slowing to take an exit ramp.

The driver of the Fiat, Jonathan A. Zandani, 38, of Philadelphia, Pa., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. VSP says Zandani was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old male of Fresno, Ca., was not injured in the crash. VSP says the male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

