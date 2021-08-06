Advertisement

VSU to unveil new names of four campus buildings

Virginia State University
Virginia State University
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced they will be unveiling the names of four unnamed buildings on campus.

Back in March, the school removed the names of Byrd, Eggleston, Trinkle, and Vawter Halls because of their connection to the confederacy and opposition to integrating schools.

The names of the buildings will be announced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.

