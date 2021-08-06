Water recovery underway in James River after man falls off boat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A water recovery is underway in Chesterfield after a man fell off a boat in the James River near the Dutch Gap boat landing. It was initially called in as a rescue, but hours later officials have switched to a recovery mode as they do not believe the man survived.

“We always want to do what we can in a rescue mode, but based on the situation we have transitioned to a recovery,” said Deputy Fire Marshal J.A. Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “It was hours ago that we last had his location, we are using sonar technology to find him now.”

Crews from Chesterfield and Henrico County began searching for the person around 8:39 a.m. Friday. Officials say it’s unclear what exactly happened to cause the person to fall off the boat.

“The Chesterfield Police Department is now handling that investigation, this was an initial report of an adult man that was in the water,” Harvey said.

Authorities are using a diving team and sonar technology to try and find the man. The coast guard also has a helicopter on scene searching for him,

This area of the water is contaminated, so divers will need to be assessed and clean afterward. The water was contaminated on Tuesday after 300,000 gallons of raw sewage was leaked into Tuckahoe Creek.

“We don’t have any evidence to say that the water is unsafe, but with the recent circumstances and out of an abundance of caution we want to make sure our people are being taken care of,” said Harvey.”

The man’s boat was later recovered by Chesterfield Fire and EMS. No one else was hurt, or lost during this incident.

