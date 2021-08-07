Advertisement

Addressing back-to-school COVID anxiety

Back-to-school in the Valley.
Back-to-school in the Valley.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is back-to-school season in the Shenandoah Valley. While it is an exciting time for some students, being in the classroom during a pandemic has brought anxiety to other kids.

Dr. Aamir Mahmood, a psychiatrist with Sentara RMH, said he would not recommend medication right away for kids experiencing COVID-19 related anxiety.

“The recommendation would be to see either their pediatrician or if the pediatrician referred the child to a mental health provider. There’s no harm in that,” Dr. Mahmood said. “Some counseling and therapy can always be helpful.”

Dr. Mahmood said if emotional health, especially anxiety, gets out of hand, it can cause physical issues.

“Parents should be ready to get their child help if it gets to a point where the anxiety affects their daily life, their academics, their sleep, their physical health,” Dr. Mahmood said. “They should get help sooner rather than later.”

He said some signs of anxiety in kids could be stomach pains, headaches, loss of appetite, trouble sleeping, or difficulty concentrating.

Dr. Mahmood said anxiety is up among kids, but also people of all ages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam demonstrated how to use a mask on April 6 with his own, which was among...
Gov. Northam says state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly
A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits
Students will be masked up again as they return to school on Tuesday.
Valley schools update mask policies
Harrisonburg Police Department initiates death investigation
Crash on I-81 in Rockingham County causes delay
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County now clear

Latest News

Beginning Monday, August 9, all students, staff, teachers, and visitors are required to wear...
Shenandoah Co. Public Schools requires masks indoors
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
The first day of school for Harrisonburg last academic year.
Augusta County joins other Valley schools masking up
University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA issues temporary mask mandate