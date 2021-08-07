Addressing back-to-school COVID anxiety

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is back-to-school season in the Shenandoah Valley. While it is an exciting time for some students, being in the classroom during a pandemic has brought anxiety to other kids.

Dr. Aamir Mahmood, a psychiatrist with Sentara RMH, said he would not recommend medication right away for kids experiencing COVID-19 related anxiety.

“The recommendation would be to see either their pediatrician or if the pediatrician referred the child to a mental health provider. There’s no harm in that,” Dr. Mahmood said. “Some counseling and therapy can always be helpful.”

Dr. Mahmood said if emotional health, especially anxiety, gets out of hand, it can cause physical issues.

“Parents should be ready to get their child help if it gets to a point where the anxiety affects their daily life, their academics, their sleep, their physical health,” Dr. Mahmood said. “They should get help sooner rather than later.”

He said some signs of anxiety in kids could be stomach pains, headaches, loss of appetite, trouble sleeping, or difficulty concentrating.

Dr. Mahmood said anxiety is up among kids, but also people of all ages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

