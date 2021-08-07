Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
Harrisonburg Police Department initiates death investigation
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits
Governor Ralph Northam demonstrated how to use a mask on April 6 with his own, which was among...
Gov. Northam says state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly

Latest News

RCBL Finals - Game One (8/6/2021)
RCBL Finals - Game One (8/6/2021)
JMU Hart School alums
Women pursue sports careers at JMU
Women pursue sports careers at JMU
Women pursue sports careers at JMU
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
Dukes open fall camp for 2021 season
Dukes open fall camp for 2021 season