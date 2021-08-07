Glenn Youngkin visits the valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Republican candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin was in the valley today at a rally for law enforcement in Staunton.

Youngkin was joined by Lieutenant Governor nominee Winsome Sears, Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson and 6th District Congressman Ben Cline. At the rally, Youngkin talked about investing in law enforcement, the need for higher education standards and the right to work. He also criticized democrats for their stance on qualified immunity for police officers.

“They want to take qualified immunity away, and that absolutely is another way to defund police. To actually put their homes at risk for frivolous civil lawsuits, their savings, this is just another way my opponent, Terry McAuliffe, wants to defund police,” said Youngkin.

WHSV reached out to democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe to get his stance on the issue. McAuliffe said he fully supports law enforcement, touting his record as governor. He said Youngkin’s economic plan would actually take money away from the police.

“I’ve already done it, and when federal money came in, I allocated hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars for increased police training, so if you look at my plan and you listen to Glenn Youngkin’s plan, he will defund the police,” said McAuliffe.

WHSV also talked to both candidates about issues farmers are facing in Virginia.

Youngkin said one of the biggest problems they face is the difference in the requirements put on them compared to the funding these requirements receive.

“I think we need to fully fund the requirements that we’re placing on Virginia’s agricultural industry to make sure that we can incorporate best practices in what we do so that our farmers can be successful,” said Youngkin.

McAuliffe touts his track record in the Agricultural industry from when he was governor.

“Ag grew 30 percent when I was governor in the first half of my term, and I took exports above 3 billion for the first time in Virginia history. I traveled the globe selling our products. I went on 35 trade missions to five continents,” said McAuliffe.

The two candidates also offered different views of Virginia’s economy with Youngkin saying it is being outpaced by surrounding states, while McAuliffe says it is one of the strongest in the nation.

