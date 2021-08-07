Nu-Beginning hosts celebration on anniversary of Staunton flood

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store was one of the many businesses in Staunton impacted by last year’s flash floods. On Saturday, they hosted a special event on the one-year anniversary to celebrate the community’s resilience.

“We’re here because the community rallied, it’s that simple we would not have had the courage of the strength to do this again had it not been for the community,” said John Matheny, the owner of Nu-Beginning.

“So many businesses were in such need and right smack during the pandemic to, it just made things so much worse,” said Tom Arbaugh, a Staunton community member at the event.

Nu-Beginning had to close for three months, and their kitchen still hasn’t fully recovered.

“It was a total loss of everything we had food, equipment, everything, we had over five feet of water in the building we had broken windows, it was devastation that I’d never lived through before,” said John Matheny.

But Matheny’s customers and the community stepped up when he needed them most.

“Individuals came in and started just doing stuff and taking stuff and they would clean stuff, they would call if they had questions and then when we opened they started bringing everything back,” said Matheny.

Matheny thanked the many community members who helped the business by giving away door prizes and giving a chance for all those affected to connect.

“It was just great to see the community come out and help, I’ve been here 21 years and it just reinforces the fact that this a wonderful community in Staunton,” said Tom Arbaugh.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.