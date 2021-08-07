Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K returns to the Friendly City this October

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a popular fundraiser will return to Harrisonburg, but at a new location.

The 19th annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K will be at Heritage Oaks Folk Course this year. Organizers are looking forward to seeing supporters back in pink.

“To see the same people come year in year out, participate, breast cancer survivors to come out and share their stories, it is just a really nice event and fun event to do to give back,” Matt Little, with Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said.

The 5K will be October 16. A golf tournament will follow the race and all money raised will go toward the Sentara RMH Foundation.

