Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K returns to the Friendly City this October

A golf tournament will follow the race and all money raised will go toward the Sentara RMH Foundation.
Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5k in 2017
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a popular fundraiser will return to Harrisonburg, but at a new location.

The 19th annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K will be at Heritage Oaks Folk Course this year. Organizers are looking forward to seeing supporters back in pink.

“To see the same people come year in year out, participate, breast cancer survivors to come out and share their stories, it is just a really nice event and fun event to do to give back,” Matt Little, with Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said.

The 5K will be October 16. A golf tournament will follow the race and all money raised will go toward the Sentara RMH Foundation.

We are excited to announce that we will be hosting this year's event at a new venue. We will be utilizing the cart...

Posted by Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation on Monday, August 2, 2021

You can find more information on the race here.

If you would like to register you may do so here.

