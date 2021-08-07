SAW Clothing Closet coming to Wilson Middle School Aug. 20

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thanks to donations from people throughout the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro community, the SAW Clothing Closet is stocked.

The idea came from social workers with Augusta County Public Schools, like Sarah Machold. To impact even more students, Waynesboro City Public Schools and Staunton City Public Schools joined in the effort.

“We knew that COVID had created a lot of financial burdens for our families so we were looking for opportunities to lighten that load and provide children in our community a chance to have access to school clothing,” Machold said. “We hope it would eliminate some barriers and burdens.”

Six donation sites around Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro collected clothing to support the closet.

“This was far greater than we anticipated. This is our first year doing this event so we weren’t sure what to expect, but we were certainly impressed and wowed by the community support,” Machold said.

There is a wide variety of sizes available, from 3T to 2XL.

“The intention is that you can fill up bags for the kids in your family,” Machold said. “We hope to stagger the clothing so that everyone has an opportunity, like families that might not be able to get here until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.”

The clothes can be collected by parents and students on Aug. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilson Middle School. Machold said they will set up the clothing in the cafeteria for families to walk through. She said you must wear a mask in the school for this event.

Machold also said that volunteers are needed to sort and organize clothing donations ahead of the event. If you are interested, you can call (540) 245-5132.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.