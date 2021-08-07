Women pursue sports careers at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The sports world has a long history of being a male-dominated culture. From star athletes to reporters, the spotlight has shone on men on the field and in the television studio.

In fact, female athletes receive less than 4% of media coverage, according to UNESCO.

Women are slowly but surely exploring opportunities that were previously held by men... And JMU is ready to support young women pursuing careers in sports.

The James Madison University Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management is home to students exploring the sports industry. Classrooms are mainly occupied by male students, but this trend is shifting to include passionate young women looking to make an impact on the industry.

Hart School Program Director David Shonk shared his thoughts on the evolution of women in the sports office.

“It’s predominantly men but that’s changing and I think that has to do with media coverage. We’re seeing women’s sports continuing to be covered more broadly. You have to have passion and I see that with many of the women in our program.”

There is a newly formed student group within Hart School called Women in Sport and Recreation Management.

The future is bright for female Dukes at the Hart School. However, there is still more work to be done to ensure equal opportunities for women in the sports world and beyond.

