Today marks one year since the Staunton Floods

(WHSV) - It has been one year since the city of Staunton experienced serious flash flooding.

On August 8th 2020, the evening appeared to be quiet with a potential isolated shower or storm. The forecast lived up to that but in the one area that saw rain, it came down in buckets creating flash flooding in the Queen City.

Just before 9 pm, heavy rain started falling in Staunton as an isolated storm essentially “sat” over the city. By around 9 pm, it was evident that some flooding was going to occur but by 9:40 pm, flash flooding was occurring in the city. At times precipitation rates of up to 4 inches per hour were observed on radar.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Central Augusta County and the City of Staunton until 1:45 AM. Areas impacted include Staunton, Fishersville, Verona, Swoope, and Mint Spring.

Staunton has seen 1.5-2.5" of rain in less than a hour. pic.twitter.com/x1msYNuhxJ — Ben Beddoes (@WHSVBen) August 9, 2020

Around 10:30 pm, heavy rain ceased over the city of Staunton. Rain totals were anywhere from 2.5 to 4 inches with some spots seeing over 7 inches in just over an hour and a half timeframe.

Weather stations in Staunton recording 2.5-5 inches of rain! Thankfully, this storm is raining itself out. Conditions should begin to improve. pic.twitter.com/elZsEmOiZp — Ben Beddoes (@WHSVBen) August 9, 2020

I just mapped out the rainfall reports from Sat night.

Second one is a closer look at the max totals.

Even between the water plant & Edgewood Dr there a 1"+ difference.

1/2 mi west of Gypsy hill: 7"+

Thornrose less than 3" @StauntonCityVA @stauntonfire @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/VPjzPrnE6a — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 10, 2020

The Wharf District was hit very hard with the flooding as much of the damage occurred in that area. Central Avenue at one point looked like a rushing river. Rising water invaded local businesses with employees working at Chicano Boy Taco having to climb on top of the roof and into trees.

Just had this sent to us from Terry Vosbein. West Beverley Street in front of Newtown Bakery is underwater. A few cars stuck in the pile of water. If you see an area like this, turn around. This level of water is impassible for cars. pic.twitter.com/Ov1drZW5eT — Ben Beddoes (@WHSVBen) August 9, 2020

How scary. I had no service last night so all I could see was the warning. Radar est was 3"

Retaining walls fallen, tons of cars stranded, businesses damaged or destroyed. Horrible flash flooding from Staunton pic.twitter.com/qcRDypLWUQ — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 9, 2020

By Sunday morning, residents were shocked at the damage. Flooding in this area has not been seen at this level for a very long time. The flooding caused $3.1 million of damage and impacted 164 properties.

