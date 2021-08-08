Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project launches African American History tour in Harrisonburg

The Dallard-Newman home in Harrisonburg, one of the sites on the tour.
The Dallard-Newman home in Harrisonburg, one of the sites on the tour.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This weekend, the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project kicked off their Roots Run Deep Tour, a self guided walking tour that highlights African American history in Harrisonburg.

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project has been working on the tour for a year. It’s the first in a series of tours throughout the valley that will give a glimpse into the lives of African Americans in the area throughout history.

The tour highlights 24 sites of significance around the Friendly City and shows the importance that African Americans played in the city’s development.

“Through this research and through this tour I can now see the footprints of my ancestors throughout the city and see that we were an intricate part of making Harrisonburg the city that it is,” said Monica Robinson, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.

The tour includes the homes and businesses of several of the cities first African American property owners.

You can learn more about the sites on the tour and where to pick up a brochure here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
A new residential development is coming to Broadway after the town council unanimously approved...
New residential development coming to Broadway

Latest News

Sunday was the final day of Stuff the Bus in the valley, WHSV partnered with United Way and the...
Stuff the Bus 2021 wraps up in the valley
This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
Ben's Evening Forecast 8/8/2021
Water rushing down Central Avenue
Today marks one year since the Staunton Floods