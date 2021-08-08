Advertisement

Stuff the Bus 2021 wraps up in the valley

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday was the final day of Stuff the Bus in the valley. WHSV partnered with United Way and the Salvation Army to collect school supplies all weekend to make sure students are going back to school with everything they need.

Collection wrapped up Sunday at 7 p.m., and supplies are being distributed on Monday.

This year there is a greater for individual supplies, like pencil sharpeners due to COVID regulations. The United Way said this year has been one of the best in the event’s history.

“The first day we came in with over $20,000 worth of supplies, which was our best first day ever in the history of Stuff the Bus. Currently, we’re just over $40,000, and our goal is to reach $75,000 worth of school supplies to donate to the public schools,” said Kristi Williams, executive director of the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro.

Williams adds that this year’s event is even more important than in years past because so many families have been affected by the pandemic.

