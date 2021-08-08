Advertisement

Tax-free weekend good for more than just school supplies

(Source: Dominion Energy)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Sales Tax Holiday is for more than just school supplies.

Dominion Energy is reminding the community that this weekend is also a good time to purchase items to prepare for storms and manage your energy bills.

There are several storm preparedness items under $60 that are tax-exempt, like bottled water, flashlights, and cell phone chargers.

Dominion Energy noted that if you’re looking to upgrade appliances, you can purchase some energy efficient certified products tax-free.

You can also get rebates from Dominion Energy of up to $100 on appliances, like new air conditioners, ceiling fans, washers, dryers or dishwashers through Sunday.

Click here to see the rebate information: https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/save-energy/energy-star-products

Here is some helpful information from the Virginia Department of Taxation:

EnergyStar and WaterSense eligible items: https://www.tax.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/inline-files/sales-tax-holiday-list-energy-star-watersense-items.pdf

Hurricane Preparedness eligible items: https://www.tax.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/inline-files/sales-tax-holiday-list-hurricane-preparedness-items.pdf

