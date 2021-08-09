Advertisement

2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in Chesterfield early Monday morning.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two children were killed, and three other family members injured, after a large house fire in Chesterfield, early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home on Flynn Road in North Chesterfield just before 4 a.m.

Officials say one child died at the scene, and another died on the way to the hospital. A third child is currently in critical condition.

The adults inside were also injured, with the woman in critical condition.

A family member told NBC12 that a husband and wife live in the home with three children, all under the age of 10 years old. One of the children is said to be only about two months old. One of the children uses a wheelchair.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss, and that heavy damage to the upstairs is hindering their investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
(Source: Dominion Energy)
Tax-free weekend good for more than just school supplies
Youngkin and Winsome Sears pose for a photo with two people who attended the rally.
Glenn Youngkin visits the valley

Latest News

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin Co. authorities looking for missing boy
Hit-and-run closes South High Street
Community Spotlight: Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham - clipped version
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is hosting a region-wide campaign to donate 400,000 meals.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank celebrates 40 years