Blue Ridge Area Food Bank celebrates 40 years

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is hosting its first-ever region-wide campaign called Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive. The ambitious goal in honor of the Food Bank’s 40th anniversary is to collect enough in financial and food donations to provide 400,000 meals for families in need of food assistance.

The campaign will last through August 14, community supporters can make an online donation where contributions will be matched. This means every $1 donation will help provide eight meals.

The campaign is something CEO Michael McKee says is so important, especially now.

“There really is a great deal of need in the communities we serve. We have seen the numbers come down a bit in terms of the number of people seeking assistance, but we expect the numbers to climb back up when federal supports like federal unemployment benefits are discontinued,” said McKee.

On Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14, volunteers will be standing by to accept drive-by, non-perishable food donations outside at the following locations:

- Food Bank Headquarters & Shenandoah Valley Branch

96 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, VA 24482

- The Food Bank’s Thomas Jefferson Area Branch

1207 Harris Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

- The Food Bank’s Lynchburg Area Branch

501 12th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

- The Food Bank’s Lord Fairfax Area Branch

1802 Roberts Street, Winchester, VA 22601

- Rockbridge Area Relief Association (RARA)

350 Spotswood Drive, Lexington, VA 24450

- Culpeper Food Closet

120 N Commerce Street, Culpeper, VA 22701

- WMRA Radio Station

983 Reservoir Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Community members who want to contribute food are encouraged to provide nutritious non-perishable food donations, such as canned fruits and meats, and low-sodium vegetables. The Food Bank asks donors to avoid making donations of food that are in glass containers.

