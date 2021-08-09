Advertisement

Bridgewater College updates masking and vaccine policies

BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person...
BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person learning and living for all except those who traditionally qualify as commuter students.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College has recently updated the “COVID-19 and Care Act Information” page on its website.

BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person learning and living for all except those who traditionally qualify as commuter students.

Vaccines are required for all students, faculty and staff. Students, employees and visitors are required to wear masks in any indoor public area on campus.

BC says as it gets closer to the start of fall semester, it will post new FAQs here focused on various safety measures that will be in place, based on guidance from the CDC and contacts at the Virginia Department of Health. Anyone with questions is asked to email.

