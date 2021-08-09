Advertisement

COVID delta variant impacts travel plans

By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The highly contagious delta variant is forcing people to re-think their international travel plans.

With so much at stake, how do you know whether to stay or go?

“There are still lots of hoops to jump through,” said travel expert Brian Kelly, also known as The Points Guy. “If you’re vaccinated, if you wear a mask indoors and eat outdoors you can manage your risk and make the best decision for yourself.”

Not long after countries in Europe announced re-opening plans and lifted restrictions, some have had to pivot, bringing back testing requirements.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, you still need to take a test within three days of coming back to the U.S.,” Kelly said. “God forbid, you test positive abroad. Depending on the country, you may even need to go into a mandatory hotel quarantine.”

On Monday, Canada re-opened its borders, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter for the first time since March 2020.

“Canada. They’re going to be vigilant about checking those vaccines. You still have to get tested,” Kelly said.

This comes as the CDC added 16 destinations to its “very high” COVID-19 risk level. The nations include Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It’s kind of interesting because the CDC has that Level 4 warning for a lot of countries that actually are handling COVID a lot better than the U.S.”

Separately, Norwegian Cruise Line won a victory in court.

A judge ruled late Sunday that Norwegian can require passengers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any of its ships in Florida.

The Florida governor’s office says it will appeal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
(Source: Dominion Energy)
Tax-free weekend good for more than just school supplies
Youngkin and Winsome Sears pose for a photo with two people who attended the rally.
Glenn Youngkin visits the valley

Latest News

Wildfires rage across the West Coast as a new report says that the Earth is warming faster than...
Wildfires rage across the West Coast as new report says Earth is warming
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
Virginia Dept. of Forestry staff fighting western flames
Augusta Health's vaccine drive in Feb. 2021
Local health department eases access to childhood immunizations
Trends are going in the wrong direction as hospitalizations and deaths are go up.
COVID: Worsening trends, new concerns
Sen. Tina Smith talks about her support for the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) reacts to infrastructure vote