Advertisement

Dog killed when owner locks it inside hot car as ‘punishment’

Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.
Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.(Erie County Jail)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Gray News) – A woman in Ohio is facing animal cruelty charges after she admitted to locking her dog in a hot car as punishment for attacking her other dog.

A neighbor told officers with the Sandusky Police Department he saw Mouheb Ashakih pick up the dog, Chapo, and throw him into the back of her car.

Police say the witness told Ashakih to let the dog out, but she replied, “I don’t care. I want him to die.”

When officers arrived at Ashakih’s home, Chapo was lying lifeless on the floorboard of the vehicle.

“Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window,” the police report read.

Officers broke the glass, releasing a “very hot burst of air” from the vehicle, according to the report. The inside of the car had been destroyed and was covered in blood from the dog trying to escape.

The woman repeatedly said she loved animals, but told police she wanted the officers to take her dogs and gave consent for them to remove four other canines from her residence.

She was arrested and authorized to be held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
(Source: Dominion Energy)
Tax-free weekend good for more than just school supplies
Youngkin and Winsome Sears pose for a photo with two people who attended the rally.
Glenn Youngkin visits the valley

Latest News

Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
Addressing back-to-school COVID anxiety
Addressing back-to-school COVID anxiety
The CDC added 16 countries to its very high COVID-19 risk level. Should you change or cancel...
COVID delta variant impacts travel plans
BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person...
Bridgewater College updates masking and vaccine policies