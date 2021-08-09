Franklin Co. authorities looking for missing boy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Landon Allen Wade, 16, was reported missing Sunday and was last reported seen at 261 Sunrise Road in Rocky Mount.

He is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Landon has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last reported seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and red Nike sneakers.

If you have any information regarding Landon or his whereabouts, contact the FCSO at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.