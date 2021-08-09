Hit-and-run closes South High Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday morning at approximately 2:47 a.m., the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1000 Block of S. High Street along Rt. 42 for a crash involving a truck into a utility pole, according to Lt. Pete Ritchie.

Upon arrival, Ritchie says officers observed that one utility pole was damaged and the road partially blocked. The driver of the truck fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Repair crews are on-scene and have reported that work to replace the pole will go well into the morning, and possibly up until noon Monday. This repair work is adjacent to Rocking-R and Brothers Pizza.

Due to quick work by maintenance crews and HPD Traffic and Patrol units, HPD reports that the road is now open to thru-traffic, however one lane southbound is blocked off to allow work on the utility pole to continue.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and plan their routes accordingly by utilizing Route 11, Garber’s Church Road, or other main roads.

HPD’s Patrol Division is actively investigating this crash, and requests you contact them at (540) 437-2600 if you witnessed or have any further information related to the Hit-and-Run.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.