Hot & humid week ahead

**We will see a very hot stretch across the area this week with daily high temperatures well into the 90s each day. Take precaution if you plan to spend prolonged periods of time outside. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Humidity levels will be rising all week, so it will feel more uncomfortable as the week goes along. We will have daily storms around, but they will be fairly isolated and slow-moving. This can lead to heavy rain in a small area in a short amount of time. Because the ground is so dry, that can also lead to more runoff instead of the ground soaking it up. This can lead to localized flooding.

MONDAY: Mild this morning and a bit more humid with temperatures starting in the 60s. Areas that saw rain yesterday will experience pockets of fog and haze, so use caution if you’re driving and make sure you’re able to be seen if you’re waiting at the bus stop. Sunshine this morning with more clouds in the afternoon. Hot. Highs today in the upper 80s for West Virginia locations and near 90 for much of the Shenandoah Valley. Typical warm spots in the low valleys across the Potomac Highlands likely into the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm for the afternoon, but less coverage than what we saw yesterday.

An isolated shower or storm early this evening. It will be warm this evening with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s except for areas that see a storm, where temperatures are likely to be lower. For the night, warm and humid with clearing skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s and quickly rising this morning into the 80s. Sunny skies early will turn more partly cloudy in the afternoon with hot temperatures once again. Highs near 90 for West Virginia and into the low to mid 90s for the Valley. A weak disturbance from the west will track through the region today, and this will bump up our shower and storm coverage just a bit for the afternoon and evening. A few scattered showers and storms today, but not everyone will see one.

Storms will begin to wind down after sunset. Warm and humid overnight as temperatures will only slide into the mid to upper 60s with a few warmer spots still near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid in the morning with temperatures already in the 70s shortly after sunrise. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and turning very hot today. West Virginia locations near 90 for the afternoon with Shenandoah Valley areas pushing the mid 90s today. That weak disturbance will still be near the area today, so expecting a few afternoon showers and storms once again. Overnight, staying quite warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: Another very hot and humid one today. Morning temperatures starting in the 70s and quickly rising. Early sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Only and isolated storm or two for the afternoon, but most just staying dry and hot. Warm and muggy for the evening and overnight hours with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Quite humid to begin the day. Temperatures in the morning will quickly rise into the 80s. By the afternoon, most areas will be well into the low to mid 90s. Morning sunshine will turn partly cloudy later. Isolated showers or storms for the afternoon, but very limited coverage. Not everyone see rain. Overnight lows warm once again in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A warm and muggy start with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Our stretch of 90 degree days will end today with our next system approaching the area. A few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon with an approaching front. Still some uncertainty remains about the timing and coverage of the moisture, but we should at least see more coverage than the past two days. Still very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. As the front crosses late Saturday, we will begin to feel the humidity levels drop as the night goes on. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: More comfortable for today. Temperatures starting in the 60s for the morning. Mainly cloudy for today and highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or two could stick around early, but we’ll continue to track the front.

